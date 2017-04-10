Ray T. Austin, 45

April 10, 2017

LYNN — Ray Thomas Austin, age 45, of Lynn, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Born in Delaware, he was the son of Ray T. Presberry and Jennifer L. Gould, and was adopted by the late Rudolph Austin and Lorraine Gordon Austin. The love of his life was family and music. His best friends are his nephew Shawn Coogan and Shab. Ray is also survived by his siblings, Tonya and Tiffany Coogan, BilliJo Castillo, Sonia, and Amanda Kendrick, Nikitya Clarke, step brother Brooksi Clarke, step sisters Mystique Campbell and Unique Echevarria and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Tina Grillo.

Service information: Visitation is Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. in the GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn. At the request of Ray’s family, burial will be private. For those desiring, memorials in Ray’s memory may be sent c/o GOODRICH Funeral Home.