April 17, 2017

FLORIDA — Rafael O. Jimenez, 72, of Margate, Fl., formerly of Lynn, died on Friday April 14, 2017, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Georgia (Abreu) Jimenez, with whom he shared 41 years of marriage.

Born and raised in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, he was the son of the late Onesimo and Heroina (Heredia) Jimenez. He came to Lynn from the Dominican Republic in 1989, and had lived in Lynn until moving to Florida in 2010.

A college professor in the Dominican Republic, he had taught science and math at Eastern Jr. High and Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Lynn for 17 years until his retirement in 2010.

Rafael enjoyed to travel, read, listen to music, and watch movies.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children; Patricia Jimenez, Claudia Jimenez, and Abel Jimenez, five grandchildren; Quelsi, Marley, Marleny, Mariano, and Loreal, as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Service information: Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the SOLIMINE Funeral Home 67 ocean street (rte1a), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.