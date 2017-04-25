Priscilla M. Shamberger, 86

April 25, 2017

BROCKTON — Priscilla May (Cooke) Shamberger of Brockton, formerly of Lynn, passed on April 24, 2017, at the age of 86.

Priscilla was born at Lynn Hospital, raised and educated in Lynn, daughter of Grover Cleveland Cooke and Lydia May Cooke. She spent her youth sharing time with her brother and sister, and participating in the Rainbow Girls. Her life was spent in Massachusetts and in Sanborn, N.Y., raising her children alongside her loving husband. She was a caregiver to all, teaching Sunday school and running a daycare in her middle age, and then sharing love and good times alongside her many relatives and friends in the Lynn area.

She was the beloved wife of Philo H. Shamberger, whom she is now reunited with in death. She was the devoted mother of Susan (Shamberger) Sypher, and Terri Lynn Shamberger (deceased). She is survived by her loving daughter, son-in-law Hugh W. Sypher; grandchildren, Michael D. Sypher, wife Nichole Sypher, Patrick W. Sypher, wife Elizabeth Sypher, and Amy L. Sypher, partner Christopher Byers. She is also survived by her adoring great-grandchildren whom she spent much time enjoying and sharing laughs alongside, Patrick Sypher Jr. Christopher Sypher, Gabrielle Sypher, Phillip Estabrook, and William Estabrook. She also has many loving nieces and nephews who remember her with joy.

Service information: Private services will be held at PARKER Funeral Home in Lynn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, a cause near and dear to the family for generations. Guest book at Parkermemorialfuneralhome.com.