May 2, 2017

SAUGUS — Peter H. Sekenski, 65 years old, passed away on May 1 due to complications after suffering a heart attack.

Born in Salem, a lifelong resident of Saugus, he was the son of the late Paul Sekenski and Frances (Koza) Sekenski. Peter worked most of his life as a commercial lobsterman, spending much of his time at the Saugus River. He was especially known as a loyal friend, avid gardener and party host. He thoroughly enjoyed golfing, having a cold drink and relaxing in his yard with his dog Nelson.

He was the beloved father of Lauren (Sekenski) Fritz and her husband Christopher Fritz of Danvers; grandfather to Macguire. Dear brother of Paul Sekenski of Florida, Susan (Sekenski) Townsend of New Hampshire, and Claudia (Sekenski) Reynolds of New Hampshire. Devoted cousin of John Koza of Connecticut. Loving uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Service Information: A visitation will be held on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, relatives and friends invited. For directions and condolences BisbeePorcella.com.

On Friday from 6-10 p.m. a celebration of life will be hosted by Peters Family at the Fox Hill Yacht Club, 114 Ballard St., Saugus, all are welcome.

In lieu of cut flowers, Peter’s family would appreciate a unique or special perennial plant that can be planted in Peter’s memory, as a way of remembering his life and love for gardening.