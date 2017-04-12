Patricia B. Fannon, 88

April 12, 2017

LYNN — Mrs. Patricia B. (Harrington) Fannon, age 88, of Lynn, died Wednesday in a local nursing home after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John P. Fannon. Born in Roxbury, she was the daughter of the late William and Marguerite (Ledoux) Harrington. She had lived in Lynn for the greater part of her life.

Patricia was a crossing guard for many years at the Sewell-Anderson Elementary School in Lynn. She had also worked at JB Blood in Lynn and the Charlestown Naval Shipyard. She enjoyed playing bingo and occasional trips to Foxwoods and Las Vegas. She loved music and dancing. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters; Eileen Cole and her husband Norman and Christine Fannon; five sons; John Fannon, Michael Fannon and his wife Judi, Kevin Fannon and his wife Rosie, Robert Fannon, and Joseph Fannon and his wife Theresa; 14 grandchildren; Casey, Lee, Sarah, Kate, Todd, Cory, Eric, Carolyn, Craig, Joseph, Elyse, Dereck, Emily and Jack; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William “Bud” Harrington, Irene Leach, Marguerite Lincourt, and Mary Needham. The family would like to thank the staff of Grosvenor Park Health Center for the exceptional care given to Patricia.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Friday from 4-8 p.m. Those who prefer may make donations to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.