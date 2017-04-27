Patricia Ayers, 78

April 27, 2017

GEORGETOWN — Patricia (Tracy) Ayers, 78, of Georgetown, Mass., passed away April 26, 2017, after a six-year courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the beloved wife of Paul B. Ayers, to whom she had been married for 59 years. She was the beloved mother of Deborah Ayers, her best friend, of Methuen, beloved mother of Brenda Ayers Hajec and beloved grandmother to Lauren Hajec and Alexander Hajec, of Bradford; beloved mother of David and Catherine Ayers and beloved grandmother to Sophie Ayers, Jack Ayers and David Ayers, of Brewster, Mass.; beloved mother-in-law to Paul Hajec of Haverhill, Mass. She is also survived by many other family members who loved her dearly: her sister, Sandra Drew and Lloyd Drew of Nashua, N.H.; brother John Tracy and sister-in-law Thelma Tracy of Weare, N.H.; cousins Bob and Nancy Corriveau of Peabody and many nieces and nephews. Patricia was born in 1938 and grew up in Lynn. She graduated from Lynn English High School in 1956, married Paul Ayers in 1958, and lived in Beverly before moving to Georgetown in 1972. In earlier years, she worked at the Boston Army Base, and in later years, at Perley Elementary School in Georgetown, Bradford Pharmacy and Parkway Pharmacy in Haverhill. Patricia was the center of her loving family, making her home open and welcoming to all. She enjoyed cooking for the holidays, taking care of her many pairs of cats over the years, growing flowers and vegetables and walking miles around her Georgetown neighborhood. She was loved and gave love and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Service information: Family and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, May 1 at 1 p.m. in the CONTE – GIAMBERARDINO Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown. Interment will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Georgetown. Visiting with the family will be held on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.