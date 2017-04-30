Patricia A. Tierney, 59

April 30, 2017

LYNN — Patricia A. (Hart) Tierney, 59, of Lynn, died Saturday afternoon at the Blueberry Hill Nursing Home in Beverly following a brief illness. She was the former wife of Robert P. Tierney.

Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Virginia G. (Greeley) Hart. She was a lifelong resident of Lynn and a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1975. She continued her education at Bridgewater State College and received her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Salem State College.

Patricia taught for many years in the Lynn Public School system and retired as a music teacher. She taught water aerobics at several venues on the North Shore and taught students to play the piano and flute as well. She also was a Certified Diamondtologist.

Patricia enjoyed traveling, going to the theatre, seeing plays and concerts and was a member of the North Shore Social Meetup club. In her younger days, she spent time at Westward Shores in Ossippee, N.H. where she enjoyed water skiing, camping, and being outdoors.

Patricia is survived by her sister, Jean Marie Hart of Lynn, her two aunts, and by several cousins and dear friends.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Conway, CAHILL-BRODEUR Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, followed by her funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Pius Church, Maple St, Lynn to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Following cremation, burial will be on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lynn. For directions and on-line obituary, visit Ccbfuneral.com.