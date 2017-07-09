July 9, 2017

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Patricia A. Quinn, 85, of Manchester, N.H. has died after a lengthy illness. She formerly lived on Tamarack Court in Manchester and Patty’s Way, Lynn. She was the wife of the late Arthur H. Graham.

Pat was born in Swampscott, the daughter of the late Lawrence F. Quinn and Dorothy (Nicholson) Cote. She had lived in Lynn for most of her life before moving to Manchester, N.H. Pat attended the Lynn school system and received her LPN license in 1959. Her career included working in area nursing homes, private duty nursing at Mt. Pleasant, Home Care resources, and the Lynn VNA. She also worked for the Sisters of Notre Dame St. Mary’s Convent for seven years before retiring at the age of 62.

She leaves her children: Pamela A. Poole of Harrah, OK, David S. Warden and his wife, Linda of Malden, Nancy E. Phinney and her husband, Donald of Manchester, N.H., Mark A. Mulcahy of Concord, N.H., Dorothy G. Fowler and her husband, James of Sandown, N.H. Laura J. Plum of San Jose, Calif. and George W. Quinn and his wife Cheryl of Clifton, Maine. She also leaves eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy F. Mulcahy. She was greatly loved and will be missed.

Service information: A funeral service will be held in the CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, July 11 from 2-5 p.m. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit: Cuffemcginn.com.