Patricia A. Parker, 71

April 11, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Patricia Ann (Lynch) Parker, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Agape Hospice in Columbia, SC.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1945 in Lynn to William and Mary Christine (Neville) Lynch. Patricia grew up in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Lynn in 1963. After high school, she briefly was a novitiate of the Sisters of Notre Dame in Ipswich before moving to Washington, D.C., where she became a secretary for the National Catholic Welfare Conference and later a legislative aid for Congressman Harold Donahue.

Patricia met Dennis Allen Parker in Washington, D.C. and they were married in 1968 in Lynnfield. They were happily married for 48 years, residing in Maryland, Minnesota and South Carolina. Patricia was a loving and dedicated mother of four and served in many varied volunteer positions throughout her life including most recently the Meals on Wheels program. She was a member of the Quail Valley Garden club for many years and served for a time as trustee of the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. She enjoyed gardening, nature watching, and spending time with her family. She devoted many years to genealogy research and completed multiple volumes of family tree information on the extended Lynch and Parker families.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents. Patricia will be greatly missed by her spouse Dennis of Columbia, S.C.; her daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Zylko of Uniontown, Ohio; daughter, Amy (Doug) Chaffee of Harris, Minn., daughter Elise (Mike) Kloster of Evanston, Ill.; and son, Allen (Autumn Homewood) Parker of Alexandria, Va.; her brother, William (Elizabeth) Lynch of Norwell; and sister, Christine Lynch of Lynn; her eight grandchildren; and her six nieces and nephews.

Service information: Memorial services will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the National Wildlife Federation.