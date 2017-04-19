April 19, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine — Nancy Walz Paisley, 74, of Portland, Maine passed away on April 8, 2017, at the Hill House in Bath, Maine after a long illness with Alzheimer’s. She was born on May 3, 1942, in Melrose, daughter of Walter P. and Mary E. (Fenna) Walz. She grew up in Saugus, and graduated from Saugus High School and Burdett College in Lynn.

She worked in Boston for many years prior to moving to Portland. On March 15, 1985, she married Arthur D. Paisley. She is survived by her husband, Arthur; her brother E. Phillip Walz and his wife Barbara of Peabody; her sister Patricia M. (Walz) Shaw and her husband Sidney of Bowdoinham, Maine; and five nephews, a niece, ten great-nephews and four great-nieces.

Service Information: There will be a celebration of her life on May 6, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. at A. T. HUTCHINS Funeral and Cremation Services, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 U.S. Route 1 #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.