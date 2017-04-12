Michael J. Fletcher, 84

April 12, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT — Michael Joseph Fletcher, Swampscott, was an NYPD homicide detective, veteran of the U.S. Army, devoted father, and grandfather. He passed away at the age of 84, Thursday, March 30, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in NYC on Aug. 5, 1932, he was the oldest of five children to his parents, Michael and Annie, both immigrants from Ireland.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, earning an honorable discharge in 1951. He entered the New York City Police Department in 1954, eventually earning a Gold Shield and becoming a NYPD homicide detective, a job he truly coveted. He retired from the NYPD in 1984 and eventually joined the security team at Long Island Jewish Hospital where he would remain until 2010. He lived out his remaining years on the shores of Swampscott with his friends and family. While living in Swampscott Mike enjoyed the company of good friends, his dog Angus, the Patriots, watching public television, sitting on the beach and following the activities of Gov. Charlie Baker.

He married Patricia (McNeill) Fletcher in 1957 and raised their four children on Long Island, N.Y. His loving daughter Patricia Fletcher passed away in 1998. He leaves three children, Mary Ellen Fletcher, Catherine Fletcher and Michael Fletcher, his daughter-in-law Annemarie Fletcher, and three loving grandchildren: Cortney Fletcher, Michael Joseph Fletcher, and Morgan Fletcher. He also leaves his sister Kathleen Kenney, brother Tom Fletcher, sister-in-law Eileen Fletcher and countless nieces and nephews.

Service information: A Celebration of Life will be held, Sunday April 23, 1 p.m. at Tedesco Country Club, 154 Tedesco St., Marblehead MA.