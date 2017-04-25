Michael F. Russell, 62

April 25, 2017

LYNN — Michael F. Russell, age 62, of Lynn, passed away on April 21, 2017 at UMass Medical in Worcester.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1954 in Lynn, the son of the late Francis and Lorraine (Graves) Russell. He was raised and educated in Lynn. Michael enjoyed spending time with his father, going on fishing trips on his father’s boat. He had a love for animals, especially cats. Michael was always willing to give of his time. He was a volunteer at Mass General Hospital for many years, helping with special events held by the Orthopedic Unit at MGH.

Michael is survived by two sisters, Maureen Kosewski and her husband David of Chelmsford, Cheryl Russell and her partner Susan Theil of Lynn; and his brother, Paul Russell of Lynn.

Service information: There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery on Boston Street in Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, MA 01904 is entrusted with the services. Please visit Cuffemcginn.com to sign the online guest book.