Michael A. Gray, 61

July 7, 2017

NAHANT — Mr. Michael A. Gray of Nahant died peacefully on Friday, June 30, 2017.

The son of the late John F. and Edith “Fay” (Jessome) Gray, he graduated from Lynn English High School in 1973 and lived in Nahant for his entire life. He served in the United States Army National Guard, started his own successful construction company, and worked for Hertz Rental Car. He was an active member of the Nahant Village Church and is survived by his brother, John F. Gray Jr. of Lynn, his uncle, Charles Jessome Jr. of Nahant, and several cousins.

Service information: A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Nahant Village Church followed by burial at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nahant.