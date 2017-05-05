Maureen C. Conrad, 87

May 5, 2017

PEABODY — Maureen C. (Martin) Conrad, 87, of Peabody, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 4, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late George J. Conrad.

Maureen was born in East Boston on April 3, 1930, the only daughter of the late William J. and Lucy (Daley) Martin Sr., but moved to Lynn when she was approximately 5 years old. She attended St. Joseph’s Institute and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Lynn, Class of 1947. She was employed as a teller at the General Electric Credit Union for four years after her graduation.

Following her marriage to her husband George, they moved to a home in Peabody where she resided for 64 years. For 20 years, while raising her family, she was “ head waitress” at Luther-Withams Caterers.

Family was the most important thing to Maureen, a value she passed on to each of her children. She loved cooking for her family, especially baking blueberry cake and brownies for her grandchildren. She enjoyed clothes shopping for all the best deals, loved the Red Sox, was an avid reader, and missed dancing, which she enjoyed for many years.

In younger days, she was active in St. Ann’s Sodality and PTO at South Memorial School.

She is survived by her two sons and three daughters, Michael Conrad and his companion, Kris Mackert, of Vienna, Va., Peabody Police Officer Patrick Conrad and his wife Darlene, Maureen Delpero and her husband Richard, Liane Conrad, Gail Desmond and her husband Jack, all of Peabody. She is also survived by her oldest brother, William J. (Jane) Martin Jr. of Lowell; her 11 precious grandchildren, Ryan (Andrea) Delpero, D’yana Delpero, Jesse (Heather Jackson) Desmond, Rebecca (William) Dunn, Jordan Desmond, Christopher T. Desmond, Taylor Conrad, Joseph Conrad, Tyler Conrad, Madison Conrad, and Shaun Conrad, her four great grandchildren, Kane Wojick, Benson, Isabel and “baby girl” Delpero, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Christopher M. Desmond, and two brothers, Edward Martin and Joseph Martin. In addition to her family, Maureen leaves behind her dear lifelong friends, Claire Kasle, Margaret “Peg” Hanagan, Lorraine Therrien, Anna Laughlin, and Pauline “Punky” Hart, fondly referred to as “The Club.”

Service information: A visitation will be held on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the CONWAY, CAHILL-BRODEUR Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., Peabody facility. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass at St. Ann’s Church, 140 Lynn St., in Peabody at 12 noon. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102-B, Danvers, MA. 01923 in her memory. For guestbook and directions, please visit wwwccbfuneral.com.