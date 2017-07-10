Mary L. Mamber, 90

July 10, 2017

SALEM – MAMBER, Mary L. (Russo). Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 90 on July 5, 2017. Born on December 12, 1926 in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Saverio and Concetta (Marino) Russo. Mary met her devoted husband of 64 years, Philip Mamber, at Columbia Meatpacking House in Boston. She later went on to work as a shop steward at Colonial Meatpacking. She participated in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 March on Washington with the Massachusetts Freedom Riders and later was an elected member of the Lynn Model Cities Neighborhood Council. Mary adored her children and grandchildren and was an avid Scrabble player. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Carol S. Mamber, sister Angie Meglio (Russo) and brother Vito Russo. She leaves behind her cherished husband, Philip Mamber of Peabody (formerly of Lynn), brother John Russo and wife Benita, sister Leonora Russo, daughter Dorothy Panciera (Mamber) and husband Timothy, and granddaughters Alexandra Ozols (Byrne) and husband Alexander, Lili O’Malley, Grace O’Malley, and Kate O’Malley.

Service Information: No arrangements will be made and the family requests privacy during this difficult time.