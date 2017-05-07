Mary Jane Kennedy, 84

May 7, 2017

LYNN – Mary Jane “Jana” (Farmer) Kennedy, 84, of Arizona, formerly a resident of Lynn for over 50 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 29 at the Hospice of the Valley Dobson House, in Chandler, Ariz.

Jana was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. Kennedy, with whom she shared over 49 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Michael Kennedy and his wife, Janice, of New Hampshire, Robin Clay and her husband, Brett, of Texas, Kim Lane and her husband, Don, of Florida, Lisa Kennedy and her wife Jennafer, of New Mexico, Michele “Shelly” Kennedy and her wife, Barbara, of Arizona; and Matthew Kennedy and his wife, Ai, of California. She was the cherished grandmother of Jessica Tracy, Sarah Weimar, Brittany, and Brett Clay, Jr., Michael Ramsdell, Jr., Samantha and Allison Lane, Linda Bosse, and Bridget, Christopher, Kathryn and Ryan Hanafin. She was the great grandmother of Natalie, Hailey, Lindsey, and Emily Weimar, Tyler, Spencer, Riley and Colby Bosse, Tristan Hanafin, Lilly Hanafin, Andrew Ritchotte, and Georgie Greene and Lyrik Hanafin. She was the dear sister of the late Sarah Frisone of Lowell and the late William Farmer. She is also survived by several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane was born in Lynn on July 11, 1932, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary (O’Leary) Farmer. She was raised in Nahant and graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Lynn, with the Class of 1950. She worked at New England Telephone, Sears, Supreme Bakery, and Fosters Donuts for several years.

She enjoyed baking, cake decorating, sewing, reading, dancing, movies, and spending time with family and friends.

Service information: Jana’s funeral will be held on Saturday, May 13. Final goodbyes will take place at the CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn starting at 10 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral Mass at St. Pius V Church, Lynn at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 12, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Reception to follow at 1 p.m. at the Gannon Golf Course, 60 Great Woods Rd., Lynn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Jane’s memory to the Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or via Hov.org. For the online guestbook please visit Cuffemcginn.com.