Mary H. Tilley, 82

April 10, 2017

LYNN — Mary H. Tilley, age 82, of Lynn, died suddenly Sunday April 9. 2017 at Union Hospital.

Born in Lynn she was the daughter of the late Elmer L. and Mary H. (Dwyer) Brown and the beloved wife of Rolfe Tilley with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.

Mary was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, former parishioner of St. Patrick’ Parish and a communicant of Holy Family Church. In her early years she was employed at the General Electric Co. as an assembler in the aircraft division. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed traveling around the country and her vacation at Old Orchard Beach in Maine. She was a member of the Salvation Army Twilighters and enjoyed watching dvd movies with her husband Rolfe and she loved her cat Mittons.

Besides her husband Rolfe she is survived by her daughter Cheryl A. (Tilley) Stetson and her husband Bradley of Concord, two sons Mark T. Tilley and his wife Maureen, David B. Tilley both of Lynn, one brother John T. Brown of Lynn her four grandchildren Christina Hogan and her husband James, Susan Tilley and her companion Randy Keaton, Matthew and Christopher Tilley, three great-grandchildren Olivia, Christina and Chase.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the NADWORNY Funeral Home 798 Western Ave., Lynn Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Family Church at 11 a.m. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours Tuesday, from 4–8 p.m. For guestbook and directions please visit Nadwornyfuneralhome.com.