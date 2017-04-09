Mary C. Russo, 90

April 9, 2017

Mary C. (Marino) Russo, daughter of the late Emilio and Elettra Marino, passed away peacefully after a brief respiratory illness on April 7, 2017, at the age of 90. She spent the last five years of her life in the Brudnick Center for Living, where she enjoyed a quality environment.

Mary is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Michael J. Russo, her beloved son, Richard E. Russo, her dear brothers Antonio, Nick, Carmen, Enrico and cherished sisters Antonetta, Ida Rowe, and Ann Theo. She will be dearly missed by her sister Frances Vocino of Lynn, and brothers Peter Marino and his wife Rose of Peabody, Michael Marino of Lynn, and Joseph Marino and his wife Josephine of Lynn.

She is lovingly remembered by her sons, John M. Russo and his wife Eileen (Sweeney) of Glastonbury, Conn. and Robert S. Russo and his wife Linda (Farrell) of Peabody and daughter-in-law Alison (Fulcher) Russo-Cronin of Bridgton, Maine.

Mary has five grandchildren who will forever miss their Nana including, Jessica (Russo) Revand and Trish Russo, Robert Russo, Rachel (Russo) Teague and Melissa Russo. Her great-grandchildren, who will remember Mary through many family photos and stories, include Giovanna and Sabrina Revand, Mia, Sophie and Dylan Russo, Colin and Brooke Teague and Grayson and August Russo.

She is dearly loved by her many nieces and nephews on both the Marino and Russo family trees. She had the ability to make each and every one of them feel special.

Mary was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the fifth of 12 children of Italian immigrant parents. The family moved to Lynn in 1930 where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1944 and attended Burdett Secretarial School. She was a straight-A student and had an innate ability to excel in any academic endeavor.

Mary began working at General Electric Riverworks at the age of 18. During her career at GE, she rose to the position of executive secretary to the renowned aviation engineer, Gerhard Neumann. She was administrative assistant to her brother, Mayor Antonio Marino, who served in that position for an unprecedented six terms from 1972-1985. In this capacity, she excelled, bringing her strength, stature, and organizational skills to the mayoral office. She proudly served the city while advancing the public image of the Marino name. She also worked for several years as medical secretary at Puritan Medical Center in Swampscott.

Mary’s entire life was spent advancing the education and position of her children. She was a selfless individual, a giver, who spent her life basking in the vicarious pleasure of her children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129) Lynn followed by a funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church Lynn at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.