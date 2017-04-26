Mary C. Karish, 89

April 26, 2017

LYNN — Mrs. Mary C. “Clare” (Carney) Karish, 89, of Lynn died on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in a local nursing home after a brief illness. She is the wife of Mr. Robert J. Karish. She was born in Somerville, the daughter of the late Paul D. and Mary C. (McMullin) Carney. She was raised in Dorchester and Nova Scotia. She attended schools in Dorchester and Nova Scotia. She was a graduate of St. Matthews Grammar School and of St. Joseph’s High School in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

Mrs. Karish was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. She also volunteered at Sacred Heart School. She was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. She loved her summer visits to Bow Lake in New Hampshire and later, her trips to Ogunquit, Maine with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband with whom she married in 1955, she leaves a son, Robert A. Karish and his wife Kristine of Salem, her daughters, Mary V. Karish-Dodge and her husband Jeffrey of Attleboro, Joan F. Karish of Lynn, Patricia M. Karish-Friedman and her husband Stephen of New York, three grandchildren, Ora Schrier of New York, Jeffrey Dodge of Attleboro and Maura Dodge of Attleboro. She also leaves a great granddaughter Yonina Schrier and several nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late Edward and Paul Carney.

Funeral service: Her funeral will be held on Monday, May 1, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte 129) Lynn followed by a funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Lynn at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.