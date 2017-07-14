Mark J. DeFillipo, 55

July 14, 2017

LYNN — Mark James DeFillipo, age 55, of Lynn, passed away July 13, 2017 in Salem Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Born in Lynn and a lifelong resident, he was the son of the late Anthony Carmen and Jean (LeBlanc) DeFillipo.

Mark enjoyed playing darts and bowling and he was a Rodney Dangerfield impressionist. Family meant the most to him.

He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Gary and Karen DeFillipo of Lynn, Larry and Deborah DeFillipo of Lynn, Debra and Mike Verrell of Lynn, Linda and Dave Scally of Georgetown, Tim and Bobbie Jo DeFillipo of Lynn and Dave DeFillipo of Lynn, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Service information: A funeral Mass will be held in St. Pius V Church, 215 Maple St., Lynn on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Visitation will be in the GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn, on Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. For those desiring, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.