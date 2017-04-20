April 20, 2017

FAIRHAVEN — Marjorie R. Weinstein, 95, of Fairhaven, Mass., formerly of Lynn, died , Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Fairhaven. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Marion (Wood) Weinstein.

Marjorie graduated from Lynn English High School and the Salem Hospital School of Nursing, with further study at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. She also graduated from the North Shore Community College and attended Boston University and Salem State College.

Marjorie was the head nurse in the Operating Room at Salem Hospital before becoming an instructor at the Salem Hospital School of Nursing; she later worked in the Staff Development Department at Salem Hospital.

Marjorie was a member of St. Stephen’s Memorial Episcopal Church and The Guild of St. Barnabas for Nurses.

Survivors include two nephews: Grant J. Wood and his wife Priscilla and their daughter Jessica of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Stephen J. Wood and his wife Emily of Fairhaven. and two cousins. She also was the sister of the late Vernon L. Wood.

Service information: A private interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 74 South Common St. Lynn, Ma. 01902.