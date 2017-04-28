Marion M. Karayianes, 89

April 28, 2017

Marion M. (Amirault) Karayianes passed away peacefully at 89 years old. A lifelong resident of Lynn, Marion was the daughter of the late Laurent and Regina (Comeau) Amirault, and the wife of the late Edward Karayianes.

She attended St. Jean’s School, and later worked at Rooks Clothing Store in Lynn and United Supermarket in Lynn. Marion enjoyed life; especially traveling and playing cards. She was a talented seamstress who loved making clothes for herself and her family, and she enjoyed knitting.

She is survived by her sister, Rita Louise Richard of Florida; daughter, Claire Tyburc of Seattle, Wash.; son, Armand Fournier of Maine; stepchildren, Jo-Anne Laurino of Florida, Edward Karayianes of Virginia, James Karayianes of Arizona, Elaine Lazurek of Arizona, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Edward, her daughter Gail Fournier, her granddaughter Regina Tyburc, two brothers and two sisters.

Service information: A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service at 11:45 a.m. at the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Route 1A), Lynn, followed by burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Those who prefer, donations may be made in Marion’s name to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org, or at 1661 Worcester Road #301, Framingham, MA 01701. Directions and guestbook please visit www.Solimine.com.