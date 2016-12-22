December 22, 2016

TOPSFIELD — Marilyn Ann Napierski, 80, of Topsfield, formerly of Quincy and Brewster, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20. She was a resident at Atria Marina Bay in Quincy for the last five years and most recently a resident at the Masconomet Health Center in Topsfield. She was born in Lynn and spent her early years living in Swampscott. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lois (Wells) Napierski. A graduate of St. Johns School Swampscott, St. Mary’s High, Class of 1953 and Regis College. Marilyn was a retired elementary school teacher having worked in the Brockton Public Schools for many years. Marilyn loved to travel and spent most of her leisure time traveling to destinations around the world. She loved the ocean and often took long walks along the Cape Cod beaches near her home. She also loved to paint and would often paint scenes from her travels and seascapes. Marilyn had a large circle of close friends who were very dear to her, many of whom she traveled with on her many vacations, and a special few that she remained close to since her childhood. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Joyce, of Washington and four nephews, Peter Joyce of Oregon, and David Joyce, Allan Joyce and Kevin Napierski, all of California. She was predeceased by her three brothers, S. Patrick, Alan and John Napierski.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, Dec.28, 2016, at St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10 a.m. Visiting hours at the church from 9-10 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lynn. Funeral arrangements by the NADWORNY Funeral Home 798 Western Ave. Lynn. For guest book please visit Nadwornyfuneralhome.com.