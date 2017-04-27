Marie Y. Glynn, 64

April 27, 2017

BEVERLY – Mrs. Marie Yvonne (Gallant) Glynn, 64, of Beverly, beloved wife of James K. Glynn, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Curley) Gallant, she was born, raised and educated in Lynn, and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1970. She continued her education at Salem State College, graduating in 1975, with a degree in elementary education.

Mrs. Glynn had a career teaching on the North Shore, most recently in the Beverly school system until the time of her illness. She had a passion for teaching and a sensitivity for helping every one of her students.

A loving wife and mother, Marie was an avid reader whose passion for literacy translated to her students as well as to her sons, who fondly remember many afternoons with her in the library after school. She loved spending time with her family and treasured her home in Beverly. Marie enjoyed vacations in Wolfeboro, N.H., walks at Lynch Park, and dining out. You could often find her sharing a meal with her husband at Brothers restaurant in Danvers.

She never wanted more than she had and often expressed how lucky she felt she was. She was deeply dedicated to her family and all of her students. Her happiness was rooted in the happiness of others. A genuinely kind person, she will be missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, James K. Glynn of Beverly, her sons, James Glynn and his partner Christine Greenwood of Westford and Matthew Glynn of Beverly; her sister, Claudette Logan and her husband Stephen of Wakefield, her brother Paul Gallant and his wife Jo Ann of North Reading, and several nieces and nephews.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held in the PETERSON-O’DONNELL Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) Danvers on Tuesday, May 2nd from 10 -12 p.m. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Marie’s memory to the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, MA 01915. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit Odonnellfuneralservice.com.