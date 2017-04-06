Marie J. Hartling, 85

April 6, 2017

LYNN — Marie J. (Slate) Hartling, 85, of Lynn died Wednesday April 5, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong Lynn resident, she was born to the late Lamont and Florence (Lockhart) Slate, and was the wife of the late Carl Hartling Sr. Marie attended Lynn English High School and worked in the Medical Records Dept. at Union Hospital in Lynn. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and she loved rescuing dogs and cats from the animal shelter. She spent summers at Rangely Lakes, Maine, and she enjoyed knitting, reading, and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her children; Carl Hartling Jr and his wife Nancy of S.C., Kenneth Hartling and his wife Nancy of Salem, NH, Carolyn Twiss and her husband David of Topsfield, son in law Stephen Butland, grandchildren; Tricia, Brian, Bethany, and Kevin Butland, Carl III and Adam Hartling, Kenneth Jr. and Kacey Hartling, Jessica and Zackary Twiss, Amy and Jody Coffin, great-grandchildren Kyle, Devon, and Dominque, and brother-in-law Gerald Hartling and his wife Patricia. She was predeceased by her parents, and her daughter Karen (Hartling) Butland.

Service information: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to meet inside the main gate. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Marie’s name to All Care Hospice, 210 Market St. Lynn, MA 01901. For directions and guestbook visit Solimine.com.