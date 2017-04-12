April 12, 2017

EUSTIS, Fla. — Marian Ann Kamins, 78, passed peacefully in Eustis, Fla.

Born to Russian immigrants Lena and Harry Katz, Marian grew up surrounded by family who lived and worked throughout Lynn.

Marian married Steven Kamins in 1969 and raised Erick, Darin, and Jay.

Marian and Steve owned Hobby City and Marian’s Ceramic Treasures in Lynn. They brought happiness to hundreds from painting classes to R/C car races. Their restored 1949 Mercury was admired at shows across America.

They enjoyed retirement in Arizona until Steve passed suddenly in 2001. Marian then moved near beloved brother Louis in Florida.

Marian’s legacy includes grandchildren, cousins, friends and the many animals she cherished.

Service information: A memorial service takes place at 10 a.m., April 14, at Pride of Lynn Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.