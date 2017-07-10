Marcella McGrath

July 10, 2017

LYNN — Marcella (Jessome) McGrath, of Lynn, died Monday July 10, 2017, at the Chestnut Woods Nursing Home in Saugus, surrounded by her loving family, after a lengthy Illness. Born and raised in Bras d’or Nova Scotia, she was the daughter of the late John Matt and Mary (Carberry) Jessome, and the wife of the late Norman McGrath. After moving to the U.S. at the age of 38, Marcella worked as a waitress for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Ava.

She is survived by her daughter Norma Georgenes and her husband Chris of Lynn, her son John McGrath and his wife Cheryl of York, Maine, her granddaughter Ava Georgenes of Lynn, and many nieces and nephews in Canada. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Norman, her siblings Mary, Kay, Annie, Beatrice, Theresa, Josie, John, and Damus all of Nova Scotia, and her sister Delores LeBlanc and her husband Lawrence of Saugus.

Service information: Marcella’s funeral will be held on Thursday July 13, 2017 at 12 p.m. at the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt129) Lynn, followed by burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours will be prior to the funeral from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For directions and guestbook visit Solimine.com.