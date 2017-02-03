Lorraine D. Barton, 84

February 3, 2017

RYE, N.H. — Lorraine D. (Legere) Barton, age 84 years, of Rye, N.H., formerly of Lynn, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at Webster at Rye in Rye, N.H., after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late James Barton Jr., and the daughter of the late Alben and Eliza (LeBlanc) Legere.

Born and raised in Lynn, Lorraine lived in Lynn most of her life before moving to New Hampshire 18 years ago. She was a graduate of Ste. Jean’s School, Class of 1951 and worked as a hairdresser in Lynn for many years. In her younger years, she worked for the Empire Department Store in downtown Lynn.

Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her three brothers, their families and her relatives throughout New England and Canada. Many of Lorraine’s early friends became lifelong and new friends were made at the lake and from exercising. Lorraine loved line dancing, trips to Foxwoods and shopping. She especially enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Highland Lake in Bridgeton, Maine.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Susan Gaudet and her husband Don of Ipswich, Patty Bourque and her husband Paul of Amesbury and Bruce Barton and his wife Colleen of Rye, N.H.; her grandchildren, Bryan, Michael and Jaclyn Barton, Erin Bourque and Kira Maloney and her husband Eric, and Jason and Eric Gaudet. She also leaves sisters-in-law Barbara and Rita Legere. She was preceded in death by her brothers Norman “Doc” Legere, Leo Legere and his wife Martina and Gerry Legere.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Wednesday from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Pius V Church, Lynn, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Jean’s Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Webster at Rye-Rainie Webster Foundation, 795 Washington Road, Rye, NH 03870. Directions and guest book at www.solimine.com.