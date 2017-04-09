Lois A. Hussey, 75

April 9, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT —Lois Anne (Rebholz) Hussey, age 75, of Swampscott, died Friday, April 7, 2017, in Salem Hospital. Born and raised in Revere, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Anne L. (Azarian) Rebholz. She was a graduate of Revere High School and Salem State University.

Lois was a voracious reader with a lifelong thirst for knowledge and teaching. She lived an active lifestyle and enjoyed her community of friends at two local gyms. She loved traveling and cooking — passions that she passed on to her children. Most of all, Lois was a dedicated and caring daughter, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her three sons; Max Hussey and his wife Josie Terhune of Memphis, Tenn., Jonathan Hussey and his wife Patty Topliffe of Hyattsville, Md., and Ethan Patrick and his wife Sarah of Gloucester; her five grandchildren; Mads, Genevieve, Timothy, Anna, and Leo; as well as her two brothers; Brian Rebholz and his wife Cheryl of Revere and Robert Rebholz and his wife Jennifer of Townsend; and several nieces and nephews.

Service information: At the request of the family, her services will be private. Those who prefer may make donations in her memory to First Book, Attn: Donations, 1319 F Street NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20004 to support her passion for reading and education. Arrangements by the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), Lynn. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.