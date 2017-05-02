Linda R. Thomas, 48

May 2, 2017

LYNN — Ms. Linda R. (Curley) Thomas, 48, of Lynn, died on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 in the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, surrounded by her loving family and friends, after a long battle with bladder cancer.

She was born in Lynn, the daughter of Sandra and William “Bam” MacKenzie of Lynn and the late Dennis G. Curley. She was raised in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1986. Linda lived in Lynn all of her life.

She was an accountant for Eaton and Eustis, a produce company in the Chelsea Produce Market. She loved working with Lisa, Anthony, Joe and Joe, whom she considered her second family. She was a member of the Connery Post 6 Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, loved animals, the ocean and the beach. Linda was the most loving, loyal and caring person for her family and friends. She will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, Sandra and Bam MacKenzie, she is survived by her sister, Christine Cameron and her husband David of Londonderry, N.H., her niece, Nicole Cameron of Londonderry, N.H., her aunt, Barbara Fabiano of East Boston, her cousins, Anthony and Jay Fabiano, her aunt, Susan MacKenzie of Wilmington, and her cousin, Jarrod MacKenzie, her aunt, Kathy Fulk of Lynn, and her cousins, Suzanne, Shawn, Jennifer, Brian and Dennis. She also leaves many close special friends.

Service information: Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn. Memorial visiting hours are from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday prior to her service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The family prefers donations in lieu of flowers be made in her memory to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 447 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.