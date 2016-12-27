Leon J. Debasitis, 84

December 27, 2016

AMESBURY — Leon Joseph “Lee” Debasitis, of Amesbury, just two days short of his 85th birthday, died unexpectedly, Dec. 13, 2016, at his home. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn “Jebby” Rita (Galluccio) Debasitis, who died on March 5, 2008.

Born in Bridgeport, Conn., Dec. 15, 1931, he was one of 10 children of the late Leon J. and Mary Debasitis and had worked at Trans World Airlines at Logan Airport for more than 30 years until his retirement. Lee, as he was known by everyone, remained active with the TWA Alumni Club through August of this year.

A proud veteran of the Korean War, he served with the United States Navy, traveling around the world from Aug. 14, 1950 until his honorable discharge on June 14, 1954.

Lee and Jebby raised their family in Lynn, living there for 27 years where they were very active in the community and Sacred Heart Church. They moved to Amesbury in 1995 and became just as involved with their new town. Lee was an active member of the Whittier Meadows Homeowners Association, making many close friendships with neighbors. He also had many friends at Holy Family Parish.

Lee and Jebby loved to travel, taking educational tours to the far corners of the globe from Europe, Egypt, India, Australia, China and his ancestral country of Lithuania. He was an avid farmer at the Community Farm on South Hampton Road. Lee was one of the founding farmers and had one of the first plots which he worked for almost 20 years. He was also the oldest member of the Amesbury Bowling League at Leo’s Bowling where he anchored his team until the age of 81. Above all else, Lee was an incredible husband, father and “Grampy” who loved spending time with his grandkids working his farm, going to concerts and cheering at sporting events.

He leaves behind his four sons, Kevin Debasitis and wife Mary Ellen of Amesbury, Brian Debasitis and wife Rachel of San Jose, Calif., Gregg Debasitis and wife Mary of Victor, N.Y., and Mark Debasitis and wife Melani of San Jose, Calif.; his eight beloved grandchildren, Jason, Alexandria, Ethan, Noah, Meghan, Emma, Catherine and Claire; two brothers, Thomas Debasitis and Robert Debasitis, both of Ocala, Fla.; two sisters, Evelyn Debasitis of South Hadley and Gerry Mastello and husband Carmine of Agawam; along with many loving nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Service information: Funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church of the Holy Family Parish, 2 School St., Amesbury. Private burial will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. Donations in his memory may be made to Our Neighbor’s Table of Amesbury, P.O. Box 592, Amesbury, MA 01913, 978-388-1907 or online at Ourneighborstable.org.