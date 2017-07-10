July 10, 2017

Hampton, N.H. — Leo E. Belliveau, 62, of Hampton, formerly of Winthrop and Lynn, died Sunday, July 2, 2017 at his home after a sudden illness.

He was born December 16, 1954, in Saugus, a son of Yvonne (Valliere) Belliveau and the late Laurie Belliveau.

Leo was raised in Lynn attending St. Jeans School, Cobbett Elementary School and Lynn Vocational Technical High School.

He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Air Force as an electrician in aerospace ground equipment repair. After his discharge he continued working as an electrician journeyman.

Leo made his home in Hampton the past five years coming from Winthrop. He enjoyed the ocean, fishing and camping.

He leaves his daughter, Lauren of Torrance, Calif., four brothers, Paul and his wife Nancy of Bedford, N.H., James and his wife Jan of Mount Pleasant, S.C, Dennis and his wife Tammy of Candia, N.H., Thomas and his partner Dawn of Lynn, many nieces and nephews.

Service information: A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017, in Pine Grove Cemetery, 145 Boston Street, Lynn, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of Paul Belliveau to offset expenses, and any additional donations towards the Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are by the REMICK & GENDRON Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit RemickGendron.com to view Leo’s memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.