Lawrence Cyr Sr., 62

April 19, 2017

LYNN — Lawrence “Larry” Cyr Sr., 62, of Lynn, passed away surrounded by his loving family due to complications of diabetes. He was the husband of Iris (Kapsalis) Cyr. Born in Chelsea, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Cyr Jr. and Marion L. (Pope) Cyr. Larry was a bus driver and worked for Healey Bus for 15 years and retired from the Winthrop Public Schools. He was also a school bus instructor and trainer. He enjoyed fishing, Foxwoods, and his property in Maine. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lawrence Allen Cyr Jr. and his wife Jill, Daniel Paul Cyr and his wife Tatiara, Adam James Cyr and his wife Melanie, Christine Marie Cyr and her fiancé Tommy Rezendes, Maryanne Cyr, his step daughter Chrisoula K. Iatrou, his sister Cheryl Creamer, brother Joseph Cyr III, seven grandchildren, his father-in-law Arthur Kapsalis (the late Connie) who he enjoyed celebrating Greek Easter and holidays with, many nieces and nephews, and his dog Benji.

Service information: Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, 2-4 in the GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn.