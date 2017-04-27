Laura M. Berran, 92

April 27, 2017

Laura M. (LaFreniere) Berran, 92, formerly of Revere and Melrose, died Wednesday in a local nursing home. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Berran. Born and raised in Revere, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Dolora (Michaud) LaFreniere. As the wife of an Air Force Officer, she had lived in several states across the United States including Mt. Holly, N.J., Youngstown, Ohio, Denver, Colo., Spokane, Wash., Clovis, N.M., as well as Yamato, Japan.

Laura was an outstanding mother and caregiver. She especially loved little children and always had time and space in her heart for them. She was a devoted and lifelong member of the Catholic Church. Laura was also an avid crafter and her specialty was crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter, Mari Teresa Miller and her husband Wayne of Newark, Calif.; her son, Thomas F. Berran, who resides at the Bedford Va., as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Debra Ann Watson. The youngest of eight children, she was predeceased by two brothers and five sisters.

Service information: A visitation will be held on Monday from 10-11:30 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Lynn. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Flowers are welcome, but those who prefer may make donations to a Catholic charity of your choosing. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.