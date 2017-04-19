April 19, 2017

LYNNFIELD – Kwo-hrong Lai, 76, beloved husband of Catherine (Chen) Lai, died peacefully at his home on Sunday April 9, 2017, while in the comforting presence of his family, following a long battle with cancer.

Born in Taichung, Taiwan, he was the son of the late Chin-piao Lai and Yu-zen (Chen Lai. He lived there until completing his undergraduate degree, then moved to the United States to further his education. He earned a Doctorate in Organic Chemistry from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Kwo worked his entire career with the Permuthane Stahl USA in Peabody for 33 years, before retiring 12 years ago.

Kwo enjoyed being outdoors, whether fishing, walking, or playing golf. Although he was a frequent traveler, he loved going to the family lakehouse, where he spent many Summer weekends for more than 40 years. He was very devoted to his family and cherished his grandchildren, and of course his beloved pug, Derby.

He is survived by his wife Catherine of Lynnfield, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage; two sons, Elmer of Carlisle, and Philip of New York, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Coby, Aedin, Boden, and Piper; one brother Tony; three sisters Mary, Gloria, and Mei-rong, and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Service information: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for a Tribute Ceremony in honor of his life on Saturday April 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. Please visit www.ccbfuneral.com for online obituary & sign condolences. The family asks in lieu of flowers or gifts, that donations be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Instititute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or visit Myjimmyfundpage.org.