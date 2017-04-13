April 13, 2017

Kostas N. Spyropoulos, 42, died from cardiac arrest on April 10, 2017. He was the son of Nicholas and Angela (Milonas) Spyropoulos of Lynn. He was born in Lynn, graduated from Lynn English High School and Northeastern University, and lived the majority of his life in Lynn before moving to Chelsea where he resided the past few years.

Kostas worked in finance at John Hancock for 15 years before deciding to pursue his dream of becoming a real estate investor. He owned and managed many properties in Methuen, Chelsea, and Lynn. He enjoyed working with numbers, electronics, and walking the beach. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his niece and nephew, Mia and George, whom he adored.

Kostas is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Angela Spyropoulos, his sister Linda Nikolakopoulos and her husband Taso of Lynn, his niece and nephew Mia and George Nikolakopoulos, many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Massachusetts, Canada, and Greece, as well as many close friends, all of whom loved him dearly.

Service information: A visiting hour will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 S. Common St., Lynn, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. and then burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. For guestbook and directions visit www.Solimine.com.