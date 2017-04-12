Kenneth J. O’Donnell Jr., 58

April 12, 2017

LYNN — Kenneth J. O’Donnell Jr., a long-time resident of Lynn, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2017 at the age of 58.

Born in Saugus on Sept. 8, 1958, he was the son of the late Kenneth J. O’Donnell Sr. and Patricia (Kalapinski). Kenny was raised and educated in Lynn. After high school, he served time in the U.S. Marines from 1976 until 1979 while being stationed in California. Upon his return home, Kenny took employment with Lynn Plastics working as a compound mixer. After 17 years of time spent with the company, he then went on to work at Salem State University for the past 5 years as a cashier in the cafeteria. Kenny was a rabid Boston sports fan and rooted for all the teams; most especially the Bruins. He was an avid reader and self-taught drawing artist. Kenny leaves his daughters, Katelyn O’Donnell and Avamaria O’Donnell, both of Lynn, his former wife, Darlene A. O’Donnell of Lynn, his companion, Monte Snellenberger of Lynn, and his sisters; Sharon Redfearn and her husband, Shawn of Plaistow, N.H., and Madelyn Mars and her husband, Steven of Saugus. He also leaves his nieces and nephews; Paul Bianchi, III and his wife, Angela of Kingston, Kenneth Bianchi and his wife, Angela of California, Michael Bianchi of Salem, Marisa Traskos and her husband, Andrew of Salem, Allison Mars of Waltham and Patrick Mars of California.

Service information: A Memorial Service for Kenny will be held in the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St. Lynn, on Friday, April 14, 2017, at 4 p.m. Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For directions and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: Cuffemcginn.com.