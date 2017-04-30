Karen A. Murphy, 65

April 30, 2017

LYNN — Ms. Karen Murphy, 65, a lifelong resident of Lynn passed away peacefully on April 26, 2017. Born in Lynn on July 8, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Shirley (Hennessey) Murphy. Karen was born and raised in Lynn and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School graduating with the Class of 1969. She went on to graduate from Fitchburg State University, in 1973, and was a proud member of the Philodemic sorority.

Karen loved to shop and travel having visited many countries including Paris, Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic. Her favorite place was her second home in Florida. Often while walking the sandy beaches, she would call friends back in Massachusetts during the wintry months gleefully asking, “Guess where I am?” Karen took much pride in her home by the beach and remained active going to the gym, attending the theatre, and dancing for charity.

Karen had a career in the Lynn Public School System for over 35 years. While working as a special education teacher, many years were spent teaching at the Breed Middle School. She had a passion for teaching and a sensitivity for helping every one of her students succeed. Karen was deeply dedicated to those she met during her life and her happiness was rooted in the happiness of others. She had a smile for everyone; genuinely a kind person who will forever be missed by her loving family and dear friends.

Karen is survived by her loving companion of 35 years, Andrew. M. Fila, with whom she made her home. Karen was predeceased in death by her parents, Robert and Shirley, sister, Pamela Ann Murphy and her beloved dog of 18 years, Leonardo.

Service Information: A visitation will be held on Tuesday May 2, 2017, from 8-9:30 a.m. at the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt.1A), Lynn, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Lynn. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Those who prefer may make donations to the Karen and Pamela Ann Murphy Memorial Scholarship at St. Mary’s High School, 35 Tremont Street, Lynn, MA 01902. For directions and guestbook, please visit Solimine.com.