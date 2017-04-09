April 9, 2017

Joseph W. Brozonas, 72, died at the Harborside Heath Care Twin Oaks in Danvers April 5, 2017. Born in Lynn he was the son of the late William F. and Ruth A. (Hogan) Brozonas. He attended Lynn Schools and also North Shore Community College. He was a communicant of the former St. Patrick’s Parish before its closing. He was employed at Joseph W. Brozonas and the General Electric Co. working in building 66C where he was a parts shipper. Joe was a former member of the and the Iron Workers Union Local 7 of Boston.

He is survived by his sisters Maureen Taylor of Lynn, Patricia Boyajian of Saugus, Sheila Gaudette of Peabody, sister-in-law Ann Brozonas and her late husband Thomas of Peabody, several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ellen Hurley and Linda Brozonas.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Wednesday, April 15, 2017, in Pine Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. We will meet at the front entrance on Boston St. at 10:45 a.m. Arrangements are by the NADWORNY Funeral Home 798 Western Ave., Lynn, MA 01905. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, Tenn. 38148-0142. For guestbook please visit Nadwornyfuneralhome.com.