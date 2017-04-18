Joseph H. Newman, 96

April 18, 2017

SWAMPSCOTT — Joseph Henry Newman, age 96, of Swampscott, entered into rest on April 17, 2017. He was the beloved husband of the late Bertha (Weintraub) Newman, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Joseph was the founder of Newman’s Bakery in Swampscott, a WWII veteran, but most importantly will be remembered as a loving family man.

He was the dear son of the late Henry and Ellen Fitzgerald; devoted father of David Newman and his wife June of Winter Haven, Fla., Jessica Newman of Swampscott, Bernard Newman of Lynn, and Debora Newman of Swampscott; and his beloved grandson, Jake Deehy, also of Swampscott; loving brother of Elizabeth Zumpfe of Malden, and the late Mary Meader, Sylvia Clark, Francis Fitzgerald, and Timothy Fitzgerald. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.

Service information: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the STANETSKY-HYMANSON Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, followed by burial in Pride of Lynn Cemetery. Shiva will be observed immediately following the burial at his late residence, 281 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, through sundown on Friday and will resume after sundown on Saturday and continue through Wednesday, April 26.