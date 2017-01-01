January 1, 2017

SAUGUS — Mr. John W. Monico Sr., 78, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Care One Peabody. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Rumson) Monico.

Born in Saugus, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Costello) Monico. John worked for the DPW in Saugus. He then became a firefighter for the City of Lynn from which he was retired. He was a member of the Moose and Elks Club in Port Charlotte, Fla.

In addition to his wife he leaves two sons, John Monico and his wife Deborah of Virginia, Daniel Monico of Saugus, one daughter, Jennifer Miranda and her husband Michael Jr. of Saugus. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, one late granddaughter and six great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan McGarr, brothers James, Salvatore, Joseph, Richard and Robert Monico, sisters Mary Lanza and Josephine Hatch.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, on Wednesday at noon. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Saugus. Arrangements by BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, Saugus. For condolences visit BisbeePorcella.com.