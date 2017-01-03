January 3, 2017

LYNN — John T. Oak, 60, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in the Ledgewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Beverly, following an extended illness.

Born in Bitburg, Germany on June 28, 1956, he was the son of the late Pauline C. (Reagan) Oak. John had resided in Lynn for many years before moving to Colebrook, N.H., in 2001 and returned to Lynn in 2015.

John enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Colebrook and loved the shooting range, where he received several awards for his marksmanship.

He is survived by a sister, Carol A. Levine and her companion Keith Raye of Beverly; two brothers, Charles Oak and his wife Marcia and Larry Oak and his wife Tyra, all of Lynn; three nieces, Kim Bagley, Joleen Zetes and Nicole Oak, five nephews, Karman Raye, Eric Levine, Cory Oak and Wayne and Dana Beaulieu; a brother-in-law, Norman Beaulieu, and several great-nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Beaulieu.

Service information: A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday in the GRONDIN Funeral Home, 376 Cabot St., Beverly, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For more information and to send online condolences, please visit Grondinfuneralservices.com.