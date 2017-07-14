John T. Kane, 69

July 14, 2017

LYNN — John Thomas Kane, 69, lifelong resident of Lynn, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017.

John was the son of the late John E. and Ann (Roach) Kane; he was the beloved husband of Marcia (Mills) Kane of Lynn, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage; the devoted father of Jennifer Franklin and her husband Joe of Peabody and Andrea Sisson and her partner Patrick Wheeler of Lynn; the cherished grandfather of AJ and Isabelle Franklin and Nate and Matt Sisson; and the brother of Paul Kane.

Born and educated in Lynn, John was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School with the Class of 1965. John worked as a machinist at GE in Lynn for 37 years until his retirement in 2003. He was an avid sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and going to Spring training in Florida for many years. John was also involved with a number of Lynn sports as well. He coached Pop Warner Football, Babe Ruth Baseball, Lynn Youth Soccer and St. Mary’s CYO Basketball; he was a member of the Pine Hill Civic Association. When his daughters were in high school, he began his sports announcing “career” when he announced Lynn Classical High School’s games, including his daughters’ basketball games. Later he was the voice of the Mad Dogs and the North Shore Navigators baseball games. But, John’s greatest thrill was when he announced the state high school all star game, Massachusetts vs. Connecticut at Fenway Park.

Service information: John’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at the CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 17 from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care via www.givingmassgeneral.org. For the online guestbook please visitwww.cuffemcginn.com.