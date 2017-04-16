John R. Pruitt, 61

April 16, 2017

REVERE — John R. Pruitt passed away on March 14 in his Revere residence. He was 61 years old. He was the cherished son of the late Paul R. Pruitt and Joan (Altri) Pruitt. He was the loving and devoted husband of 24 years to Former Revere School Committeewoman Donna E. (Costa) (Wood) Pruitt of Revere, also lovingly survived by her children, Kristen M. Wood of Peabody and Robert M. Wood and his wife Jennifer of North Reading. He was the proud grandfather of Olivia and Addison, they were his sun and moon. He was dear brother to his identical twin; the late Paul W. Pruitt. He is also lovingly survived by many extended family, friends, players, and coaches.

John was born in Union, S.C., at a young age his family settled in Revere. John was educated in Revere and was an alumnus of Revere High School, Class of 1973. As a young man, he worked at Kelly’s Roast Beef on Revere Beach. He later took a position at Brigham’s Ice Cream, a career that spanned 25 years of service, until they closed the plant. He later took a position as a security officer in the Revere Public Schools for several years, until his health started to decline. People who knew John, knew that his passion was baseball. John was a dedicated member of Revere little league. He was a coach, officer, and board member for more than 35 years. John coached more than 500 children in his years as a coach. He loved kids and helping them to learn the game of baseball. John always took special interest in the kids who were struggling and needed a little extra help. He would foster these children, who needed a pat on the back or just a little confidence to help them with their game or just in general, John’s love for the game of baseball also allowed him to coach Babe Ruth Baseball in Revere and as well as serving as an assistant coach at St. John’s Prep in Danvers alongside his identical twin brother Paul. John was also a long-time season ticket holder of the Boston Red Sox and a collector of Red Sox and baseball memorabilia, a collection he began as a young boy. John was also a devoted parishioner and lector at Holy Rosary Church in Winthrop. John was a kid at heart with his love for baseball, but he was a man with a giant heart who gave back to his community of which he loved.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation