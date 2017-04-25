John P. Blaney Jr., 84

April 25, 2017

LYNN — Mr. John P. “Jack” Blaney, Jr., age 84, of Lynn, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017 at Peter Sanborn Place in Reading. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. (Lazurek) Blaney, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.

Born and educated in Lynn, he was the son of the late John P. Blaney Sr. and Alice (Desilets) Sewell. Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jack and his wife were avid bingo players, and played somewhere different almost every night of the week with friends and other family members. He enjoyed umpiring in the Lynn Little League for several years. Most of all, Jack cherished the time spent with his entire family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend its thanks to the staff and residents of Peter Sanborn Place for the wonderful care and welcome he received there for the past several months.

Jack was the loving father of John P. Blaney III and his wife Karen of E. Kingston, N.H., Michael E. Blaney and his wife Emily of Tewksbury, Sheryl A. Coukos of Lynn and her companion Anthony Chiarello of Amesbury, Lisa M. Michaud and her husband Michael of Wakefield, Steven S. Blaney of Bradford, Dennis J. Blaney and his wife Melinda of Lynn, and the late David A. Blaney; the dear brother of Barbara Carrabba, Joyce Conners, Dorothy Shay, Robert Blaney, and Edward Sewell, all of Lynn, and the late Marion and Richard Blaney. He was also the cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and the uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Stephen G. Coukos.

Service information: Jack’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. in the CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 28 from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the Epilepsy Foundation New England, 335 Main St., Unit 8, Wilmington, MA 01887 or via epilepsynewengland.org or to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, One Bulfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114 or via massri.wish.org. For the online guestbook please visit Cuffemcginn.com.