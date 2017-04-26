John J. Fenton, 62

April 26, 2017

LYNN — John J. Fenton, Jr., 62, of Lynn, died Tuesday at a local nursing home after a lengthy illness. He was the son of John J. Fenton, Sr. of Lynn and the late Patricia (Tully) Fenton. Raised in Lynn and Peabody, he was a graduate of St. Joseph’s School in Lynn and Peabody High School. He had lived in Lynn for the greater part of his life.

John had worked as a machinist at various machine shops, including Triangle Machine Shop. He was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Lynn. He enjoyed attending wrestling matches at the Boston Garden and watching wrestling on TV. He also loved roller skating and spending time with his cat, Tammy.

In addition to his father, he also leaves his aunts, Florence Calef of Lynn and Mary Aliferis of Lynn, as well as 15 cousins. He was the grandson of the late John J. and Emma Fenton. The family would like to thank the staff of CareOne at Essex Park for the exceptional care given to John during his time there.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Friday from 10-12 p.m., prior to the funeral. Those who prefer may make donations to CareOne at Essex Park, 265 Essex St. Beverly, MA 01915. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.