John G. Werner Jr., 82

April 11, 2017

LYNN — John G. “Buster” Werner Jr., age 82, of Lynn, died peacefully, on Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was the husband of Hester (Leger) Werner, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.

Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late John and Mary (McMullen) Werner. A graduate of St. Mary’s Boys High School, he has lived in Lynn for the majority of his life.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Buster had worked as a mutual clerk for more than 50 years at Suffolk Downs until the track closed.

He was a member and a past business agent of IBEW Local 103.

Through the years Buster enjoyed traveling, especially to the Bahamas, and going to casinos. He was an avid NE Patriots fan and had attended eight Super Bowls. A “great storyteller,” he loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A recipient of a kidney transplant from his son, Buster looked forward to attending and speaking at the annual celebration of life held at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington for donors and transplant recipients. Buster and his family spent many memorable Christmas Eves gathered together to watch Lynn’s Christmas Parade.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Douglas Werner, Susan Marshall, Karen Farris, David Werner, Richard Werner, Donald Werner, and Shawn Werner; a sister, Mary “Jerry” Guzman; a brother, Ronald “Joe” Werner; 12 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late John J. Werner, and the brother of the late Ruth Lozzi, Alice Cahill, Robert Werner, and Charles Werner.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn. Burial will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours Friday 4-8 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to Lahey Clinic Transplant Dept. Office of Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.