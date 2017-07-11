John D. Gilbert, 54

July 11, 2017

SAUGUS — John D. Gilbert, age 54, of Saugus entered into eternal rest on July 6, 2017. Born in Lynn, he is survived by his parents, William and Sandra (Stone) Gilbert of Saugus; his beloved daughter Danielle Tosto and his grandson Harrison of Anchorage, Ala.; his brothers Michael and Scott Gilbert and their wives Hillary and Stephanie and his nephews, David and Scott. He also leaves his former wife and faithful friend, Laurie (Broughey) Gilbert of Saugus.

John was a big rig truck driver for over 25 years and the proud owner of John Gilbert Transportation. The three loves of his life were his daughter Danielle whom he devoted his life to raising, anything with gears but most especially Harley Davidsons and last but not least, the word of God. John loved to share his faith and was fondly nicknamed “The Preacher”.

Service information: A memorial service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn, followed by a fellowship gathering at Crossroad Christian Church, 15 Lynn St., Peabody. Motorcycles appreciated. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity that helps in providing services to those struggling with addiction.

