LYNN — John Collier Jr., “Pee Wee”, of Lynn, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017. He was the husband of Sheila Collier. He was born in Hartford, Conn., the son of the late John Sr. and Mary Collier. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Lynn Plastic. John loved listening to old school music. He was the step father of the late Jamie Wilson, and in addition to his wife, he is survived by his step children Jay, Eddie, Duke, and Kim Wilson, his son Todd Collier, sister Sharon Goycochea as well as several sisters and brothers, grandchildren Angel Smith, Todd Collier Jr., Jordan Collier, Imani Wilson, Isiah Wilson, Sheila Williams and Sophia Collier, great-grandchildren Jakaiden Sutson and Alyasha Smith and best friends David and Argo Eaton and Delores Lewis.

Service information: Visitation will be held in the GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn on Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.