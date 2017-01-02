January 2, 2017

LYNN — Mr. John A. Peters, 70, of Lynn, died Friday in the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Jean M. (Cerica) Peters with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. A lifelong Lynn resident, he was the son of the late Angelo and Fannie (Luise) Peters.

John was the owner of John A. Peters Landscaping for many years. He built a successful business on his own; a business he took great pride in. He was also proud of the work he did on the grounds of Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead. He and his wife enjoyed dining out, as well as their trips to Maine and New Hampshire nearly every weekend. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved grandsons.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter; Christine Sorrentino and her husband Anthony; two grandsons; Anthony and Nicolas; his close cousin; Maryann Brown and her husband Skip, all of Lynn; as well as three nieces and many cousins and extended family members. He was the brother of the late Patricia Peters.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Lynn. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923 or the Dana-Farber Cancer institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Directions and guest book at Solimine.com.